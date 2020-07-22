Anthony M. "Butch" Hasenfratz, Sr., 76, of Beaverton, died Monday July 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born September 17, 1943 in Detroit, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Kleitch) Hasenfratz. Butch married Betty L. Aultman September 19, 1964 in Coleman. He retired from Robinsons Industries in 2005 after 42 years of service and was a lifetime farmer in the Beaverton area.

His legacy includes, his wife Betty of Beaverton; children, Angie Hasenfratz of Gladwin, Butch, Jr. and Kelly Hasenfratz of Beaverton, Andrea Hasenfratz of Beaverton; 15 grandchildren, Chloe, Anna, Ray, Jessica, Nathan, Aubrey, Ian, Danielle, Ashtyn, Chris, Hanna, Erica, Ryleigh, Bayleigh, Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Bristyl, Fayelyn, Odin, Aliza, Mitchell, Lillian; sisters, Betty Black and Jack Brewster of Lake City, Maryann and Darwin Mann of Newberry; several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. So numerous were his friends in his lifetime, it would be impossible to list them all. He loved us well and he will be missed to the depths of our souls.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store