April Nettleton, 50, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1970, the daughter of Ron and Ella Nettleton in Gladwin. April enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, and loved her cats.
She is survived by her children, Amy Nettleton and Brandon Plude; father, Ron Nettleton; siblings, Ron Nettleton, Tammy (Dan) Arnold, and Crystal (Mike) Larasch; father to her children, David Plude; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ella Nettleton.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.