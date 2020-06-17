Art Ziemer
Art Ziemer, 75, of Gladwin, MI passed away suddenly on June 11, 2020. Art was born October 17, 1944 the son of Henry and Anna (Sauer) Ziemer. Art was employed as a boilermaker for Local 169 out of Dearborn until his retirement. He was a lifetime resident of Gladwin and spent his time dedicated to his farm. Art was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gladwin Eagles Club Aerie 3292, and the Gladwin Moose Lodge.
Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Gail Anderson; daughter, Monica (Justin) Shumaker of Charlotte; two step-sons, Marty (Kate) Zelt and Jamie (Susan) Zelt of Gladwin; one step-daughter, Denise (Mark) Zelt-Mcgrath of Arizona; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Ziemer of Gladwin and Emil (Pristilla) Ziemer of Arizona; sister, Ruth Walsh of Las Vegas. Art is preceded in death by his brother, William Ziemer; brother-in-law, Richard Walsh; and his parents.
Services honoring Mr. Ziemer have been conducted on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He was laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
