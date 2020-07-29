Audrey A. Shooltz, 96, passed away peacefully on July 5. She was born in Ferndale, MI on November 9, 1923 to Frank and Lois Berry. Her husband of 49 years, Harvey W. Shooltz predeceased her on December 7, 1992. Her older sisters, Jean Lemon and Margot Peet, also predeceased her. She is survived by her six children, Nancy Shooltz, Barbara (Jim) Rich, Barry (Marla) Shooltz, Dennis (Fran) Shooltz, Robert Shooltz, and Bill (Laurie) Shooltz; 12 grandchildren, Brent, Kallen, Weston, and Michelle Shooltz, Karen, Clinton, Kyle Rich, Brian, Scott, Marissa Shooltz, Evan, Collin Shooltz, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She worked various jobs. The most recent was four years at Schwager's Dept. Store and eight years as Secord Twp. Treasurer in Gladwin.

The Christ the King Lutheran Church was her church where she served on the Alter Guild, was one of the offering counters, took care of the church's gardens and belonged to the quilting group.

Audrey volunteered for many years at the Hospice of Gladwin, was a member of Willing Workers and served on the Library Board and Friends of the Library.

Her interests included a love of bicycle riding, golf, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and card and domino games. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed gardening, knitting and needle point, snowmobiling, and cross country skiing.

Family will greet friends and relatives at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel on Friday, July 31 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1 for the family only (kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids) at the funeral home with Pastor Emily Olsen presiding with burial in Ridge Cemetery. Masks are required at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin County Library, and Hospice of Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

