Austin Allen Hall II, age 79, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and he loved his horses and his dogs. Austin is survived by his children, April Alexander and Austin Allen Hall III; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Gracie; sister, Connie; cousin, Pam.

He was preceded in death by parents, Austin Allen Hall I and Winifred Surato; one sister; brother, Archie Hall. As were his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Gladwin County Animal Shelter in memory of Austin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store