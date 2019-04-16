Barbara A. Libbrecht, age 82, passed away April 6, 2019 at Brookside of Midland with her loving family by her side. She was born on Dec. 15, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Oliver and Georgia (Mitchell) Gennette. Barbara married the love of her life George Libbrecht on Oct. 11, 1958 in Detroit, he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2005. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, loved crocheting, doing puzzles, spending time with family and friends, but will be best remembered for her generous hospitality and sense of humor.

Barbara is survived by children Wayne (Edith) Libbrecht, Neil (Cheri) Libbrecht, Kurt (Karyn) Libbrecht, daughter in law Debra Libbrecht. Grandchildren, Tracey, Tanya, Halie, Brittany, Arienne, Courtney, Sarah, Nathan, Jessica, Emily, Rebecca, Jakki, and David; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was also preceded in death by her sons, Ronald, and Wade; a grandson, Wade; great-grandson, Brayden; and her nine siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside for the care given to their mother for the past six years.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Lee-Ramsay Pinconning Chapel, with Pastor John Tousciuk presiding, with burial in Bentley Township Cemetery. Friends called at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.