Barbara Auxier, 77, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Medilodge of Clare. She was born on July 24, 1942, the daughter of Earl and Bertha (Williams) Rich in Deckerville. She was united in marriage to Johnny Auxier On September 1, 1962, in Smith Creek. He preceded her in death in 1992. She was a homemaker who enjoyed going to the casino, and spontaneous trips to Las Vegas.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mickey (Lisa) Auxier of Gladwin and Brenda Auxier of Flint; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with her siblings, Beulah "Boots" Perez and Carl Rich. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and several siblings.
Funeral services honoring Mrs. Auxier were conducted on Monday, July 27, 2020, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.