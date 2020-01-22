|
Barbara Crosby, 86, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on Aug. 7, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude Steinhauer in Wyandotte, MI. Barb was employed as a secretary for many years.
After retirement, Barb moved from Wyandotte to Gladwin settling in Sugar Springs. She was united in marriage on July 23, 1998, to Kenneth Crosby in Gladwin. She was a member of the Gladwin Eagles 3292, American Legion Post 217, and Post 1136 both of Wyandotte.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; Kenneth Crosby of Gladwin along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Eva Shade and Nancy Becker.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020