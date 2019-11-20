|
Mrs. Barbara Gagnon, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late William and Ada (Smith) Eaton. Barb was a retired school bus driver from Whittemore Prescott school district and attended the Cedar River Chapel Church. She enjoyed crocheting, canning, baking and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene and John Coenen; brother, Clifford and Marylin Eaton; granddaughter, Melynda and Neil Anderson; great-grandchildren, Meradith, Charlette and Jewelia Anderson who she loved dearly; two nephews, Michael and Katie Eaton and Jeffery and Sue Eaton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home Gladwin Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family's wishes. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 21, 2019