Barbra Lou Weaver passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. Born April 27, 1931 in Gladwin, Barb spent most of her life in Gladwin County. She worked as a meat wrapper at Ashcraft's for over 20 years. She was an avid sports fan and a regular at Flying G football and basketball games long after her children and grandchildren graduated. She bowled on the Hall Funeral Home team and was said to be "one of the best female bowlers in Gladwin County." She enjoyed traveling with George and they drove to Alaska several times.
Barb will be remembered for her love of politics; serving on the Election Board and always carrying a copy of the US Constitution in her purse. She volunteered for many community events as a member of the Parks Commission and Arts Council and helped plan the Gladwin All School reunion. She also enjoyed gardening and decorating her house for Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, George Weaver; sister, Betty Baker; and brothers, Robert, Larry, Michael. She is survived by her children, Kim (Molly) Hobbs, Wendy (Henry) Miller, Joe (Dar Hobbs) Hobbs, Jeff (Kellie) Beaton, Jill (Leonard) Witkowski, Matthew Weaver (Tara Lundstrom).She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley VanSycle.
Barb's family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Hospice Compassus for their loving care of their mother and the support they gave to the family.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Gladwin Athletic Association. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.
