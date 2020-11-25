Barry J. Burns, 74, of Coleman, died at home Sunday, November 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born April 16, 1946 in Coleman the son of the late James and Beatrice (Chaffee) Burns. Barry married Mary Amelia "Amy" Stough August 26, 1979 in Clare. Barry owned and operated B & B Auto Sales in Coleman for over 30 years. Before owning the auto sales, he had worked at the Doherty Hotel in Clare as the facilities manager for 18 years. Barry enjoyed to travel, football and the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Amy; children, Marni Woods of Beaverton, Daren and Tracy Burns of Beaverton, Mary and Bill Letts of Coleman; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Burns of Coleman; sister, Sharon and Don Shoaf of Florida; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Burns of Burton, Annette Burns of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nicholas and Jerry Burns.

Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store