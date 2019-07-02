Home

Belva Arlene Knapp

Belva Arlene Knapp Obituary
Belva Arlene Knapp, age 87, of Gladwin, formerly of Ithaca, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Brook of West Branch. She was born April 22, 1932 in Fulton Township, Gratiot County the daughter of Earl and Marjorie (Harlow) Thum. Belva was a 1950 graduate of Ithaca High School, where she was awarded the Hunsicker Award for her outstanding athletic contributions her senior year.
Belva enjoyed her work with her husband Dr. William Brilhart at his offices in both Ithaca and Gladwin for many years, before her retirement. She was a devoted mother, who always looked forward to family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren at the lake.
Belva is survived by her four children, Gari (Jayne) Baracy of Riverdale, Juli Baracy-Griswold of Ithaca, Ann (John) Clayton of Gladwin, Amy (Kirt) Eschtruth of Livonia; step-children, William Brilhart, Jr., Richard (Jackie) Brilhart, Sandra (Rod) Bare, James (Brenda) Brilhart, Baille (Paul Ledesma) Brilhart, Brian (Laura) Knapp, Stacey (Stan) Kowalski, and Kathy (Chuck) Witte; 34 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marzella Hoard, Linda (Dave) Carpenter; and two sisters-in-law, Phylis Thum and Mary Thum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dr. William Brilhart and Donald Knapp; daughter-in-law, Linda Baracy; sons-in-law, Kirk Griswold and Jim Manning, III; a grandson, William Brilhart Eschtruth; brothers, Leroy, Harlow and Marvin Thum; and a brother-in-law, Milton Hoard.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at noon at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor George Showers officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Ithaca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Belva's memory to Heartland Hospice of West Branch, 564 Progress Street, West Branch, MI 48661.
To view Belva's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 3, 2019
