Bernice P. Miller, 93, of Perrinton, previously of Coleman, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1926 in Gladwin County the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Romatz) Rydman. Bernice P. Rydman married Walter W. Miller in Coleman Oct. 25, 1946. He died March 2, 1994. She retired from Coleman Community Schools where she was employed as a teacher. Bernice enjoyed reading, quilting, and being with her family. She was a member of the Gladwin VFW Post 7303 Ladies Auxiliary where she had the distinction of being the longest living member.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara Bailer; brother, Lawrence and JoMac Rydman; sisters-in-law, Minnie Childs, June Moyer, Mable Shepherd; brother-in-law, Arthur Miller; children, Kathleen and Richard Avery, Bryan and Kathy Miller, Shawn and David Kiley, Christy and John Phillips; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Coleman Wesleyan Church with Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Burial took place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends called at the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday and at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to Midland County Cancer Services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019