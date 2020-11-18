1/1
Berniece Horn
1938 - 2020
Berniece Horn, 82, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1938, the daughter of Adrian and Velma (Onwellar) Blades in Beaverton. On March 31, 1956, she was united in marriage to her true love, Solomon Horn, in Beaverton. They cherished 64 wonderful years of marriage.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband: Solomon Horn of Beaverton; children, C. Dana Horn of Corunna, Terry Horn of Corunna, Chris (Dorothy) Horn of Florence, Arizona, and Sheila Horn of Beaverton; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Darryl, Cynthia, and Susan.
Graveside services for Berniece were held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Tobacco Twp. Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
