Bernita E. Sage, of Gladwin, aged 92, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland, after a short illness. She was born on March 8, 1926, the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Hipolite) Cortright of Laingsburg, MI. She married Russell R. Sage on May 5, 1951, at her parents' home in Laingsburg, and was married for 59 years at the time of his death in 2010. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and was a member of the Quilters.

She is survived by her daughters, Jenice (Chuck) Momber of Brethren, MI, Paula Sage of Potterville, MI, and Marcelyn (Bill) O'Brian of Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Ben (Jamie) Momber of Jenison, MI, Aaron (Reanna) Momber of Grafton, WI, Sean Grabow of Columbus, OH, Tracy (Matt) Sedore of Eagle, MI; great-grandchildren, Colin Momber, Quinn Momber, Gavin Sedore and Makenzie Sedore. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church of Gladwin on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. A luncheon will be provided following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bernita to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Quilters. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019