Betty June Clark, age 78, of Gladwin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 10, 2020 and is at home with her heavenly father. Born August 3, 1941 in Butte, Montana to Grover and Nellie (Hilliard) Bushong, Betty spent her life in Gladwin after her family moved to Michigan when she was a baby. She enjoyed the beach, sunshine, camping, bowling and playing dice and card games.
Betty met her life partner, Joseph Coats 35 years ago and spent their lives on the Coats Dairy Farm. She is survived by Joe; daughters, Lori (Mike Loar) Sherlock of Beaverton and Sheri (Paul) Thompson of Fruitport; sons, Steve (Kellie) Sherlock of Gladwin and Ken (Angie) Clark of Bay City; stepdaughters, Jodi (Rex) Orvis of Gladwin and Stacy (Carl) Jacobsen of Dawson Creek, British Columbia; 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ellen Sherlock and Debra (Bill) Platt both of Gladwin. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob, Tom and Chet Bushong; great-granddaughter, Zoey Orvis.
Betty will be remembered for her no-nonsense approach to life. She was spunky and sassy and loved to share jokes and jabs with those she loved. A memorial service to honor Betty will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, 540 Lang Rd., Beaverton with Pastor Martin Hodge officiating. There will be visitation at 10 a.m. for those wishing to come early. In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family to use for final expenses. Family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at North Wood's Nursing Center in Farwell, Hospice of Gladwin, Heartland Homecare, Keeley Cummings, Skyler Johnson, Melissa Lowery, Ashley Schutz and Amanda Walton for the tender care they gave to Betty in her final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee-Ramsay-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020