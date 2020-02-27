Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gladwin Chapel
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beaverton Church of the Nazarene,
540 Lang Rd.
Beaverton, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Beaverton Church of the Nazarene,
540 Lang Rd
Beaverton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty June Clark


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty June Clark Obituary
Betty June Clark, age 78, of Gladwin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 10, 2020 and is at home with her heavenly father. Born August 3, 1941 in Butte, Montana to Grover and Nellie (Hilliard) Bushong, Betty spent her life in Gladwin after her family moved to Michigan when she was a baby. She enjoyed the beach, sunshine, camping, bowling and playing dice and card games.
Betty met her life partner, Joseph Coats 35 years ago and spent their lives on the Coats Dairy Farm. She is survived by Joe; daughters, Lori (Mike Loar) Sherlock of Beaverton and Sheri (Paul) Thompson of Fruitport; sons, Steve (Kellie) Sherlock of Gladwin and Ken (Angie) Clark of Bay City; stepdaughters, Jodi (Rex) Orvis of Gladwin and Stacy (Carl) Jacobsen of Dawson Creek, British Columbia; 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ellen Sherlock and Debra (Bill) Platt both of Gladwin. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob, Tom and Chet Bushong; great-granddaughter, Zoey Orvis.
Betty will be remembered for her no-nonsense approach to life. She was spunky and sassy and loved to share jokes and jabs with those she loved. A memorial service to honor Betty will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, 540 Lang Rd., Beaverton with Pastor Martin Hodge officiating. There will be visitation at 10 a.m. for those wishing to come early. In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family to use for final expenses. Family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff at North Wood's Nursing Center in Farwell, Hospice of Gladwin, Heartland Homecare, Keeley Cummings, Skyler Johnson, Melissa Lowery, Ashley Schutz and Amanda Walton for the tender care they gave to Betty in her final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee-Ramsay-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -