|
|
Betty Lou Nash, 83, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland following a lingering illness. She was born in Harrison, Michigan on June 30, 1936 to the late Lester "Pat" and Laura (Eaton) Beavers. She married Marvin Nash on June 5, 1955 in Harrison. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2012. ?
Betty spent many hours volunteering and working with the patients at Pratt Lake Nursing and the Gladwin Pines. She was a member of the Community of Christ in Gladwin. She enjoyed reading and watching television, especially game shows and sports. Her family was very important to her and she always made sure to be involved in all of their events especially those of the grandchildren. ?
She is survived by her children, Ronald Nash, Rodney Nash, Gary and Patti Nash, Becky and Doug Padella, Patti and Carl Meixner, Kyle and Cindy Nash and Kevin; 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Lester and Joyce Beavers. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and James Beavers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ in Gladwin with Daniel French presiding. Burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery. Family will greet family and friends at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Community of Christ in Gladwin.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 12, 2020