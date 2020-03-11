Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gladwin Chapel
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7751
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gladwin Chapel
135 N. Silverleaf St.
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Christ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Community of Christ
Gladwin, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Nash


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Nash Obituary
Betty Lou Nash, 83, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland following a lingering illness. She was born in Harrison, Michigan on June 30, 1936 to the late Lester "Pat" and Laura (Eaton) Beavers. She married Marvin Nash on June 5, 1955 in Harrison. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2012. ?
Betty spent many hours volunteering and working with the patients at Pratt Lake Nursing and the Gladwin Pines. She was a member of the Community of Christ in Gladwin. She enjoyed reading and watching television, especially game shows and sports. Her family was very important to her and she always made sure to be involved in all of their events especially those of the grandchildren. ?
She is survived by her children, Ronald Nash, Rodney Nash, Gary and Patti Nash, Becky and Doug Padella, Patti and Carl Meixner, Kyle and Cindy Nash and Kevin; 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Lester and Joyce Beavers. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and James Beavers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ in Gladwin with Daniel French presiding. Burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery. Family will greet family and friends at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Community of Christ in Gladwin.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -