Betty Marie Kemmer, 88, of Houghton Lake passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Gladwin Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.
Betty was born on December 3, 1931 in Hammondsport, New York to George and Guydi (Mott) Nurss. She moved with her family as a youth and graduated from West Branch High School. On September 27, 1952 in West Branch Betty was married to Walter Spencer Kemmer. Betty and Spence owned and operated two woman's clothing stores in Gladwin, Lady K, and Miss K. In 2007, the couple moved to Houghton Lake. Betty enjoyed reading, bird watching and gardening with Spence as well as spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.
Surviving Mrs. Kemmer are her two sons, Brenton (Karen) Kemmer of Houghton Lake, and Scott (Wendy) Kemmer of Riverdale; daughter, Helen (Dennis) Donoho of Sedalia, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Eva Kemmer-Stewart of Waterford; five grandchildren, Brent (Chris) Kemmer II of Clarkston, Ashley (Bryan) Reed of Laingsburg; Kielee (Scott) Kemmer-Slater of Sumner, Vickie (Mike) McAllister of Waterford, and Melissa (Eric) Rottler of Sedalia, Indiana; six great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Kemmer; son, Bradford N. Kemmer; and sister Carol "Cookie" Miller.
Family services for Betty Marie Kemmer will be held. Interment will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery, Houghton Lake. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty are asked to be directed to Houghton Lake United Methodist Church. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christlerholdship.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.