Betty Marie Kemmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Kemmer, 88, of Houghton Lake passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Gladwin Nursing and Rehabilitation Community.
Betty was born on December 3, 1931 in Hammondsport, New York to George and Guydi (Mott) Nurss. She moved with her family as a youth and graduated from West Branch High School. On September 27, 1952 in West Branch Betty was married to Walter Spencer Kemmer. Betty and Spence owned and operated two woman's clothing stores in Gladwin, Lady K, and Miss K. In 2007, the couple moved to Houghton Lake. Betty enjoyed reading, bird watching and gardening with Spence as well as spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.
Surviving Mrs. Kemmer are her two sons, Brenton (Karen) Kemmer of Houghton Lake, and Scott (Wendy) Kemmer of Riverdale; daughter, Helen (Dennis) Donoho of Sedalia, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Eva Kemmer-Stewart of Waterford; five grandchildren, Brent (Chris) Kemmer II of Clarkston, Ashley (Bryan) Reed of Laingsburg; Kielee (Scott) Kemmer-Slater of Sumner, Vickie (Mike) McAllister of Waterford, and Melissa (Eric) Rottler of Sedalia, Indiana; six great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Kemmer; son, Bradford N. Kemmer; and sister Carol "Cookie" Miller.
Family services for Betty Marie Kemmer will be held. Interment will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery, Houghton Lake. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty are asked to be directed to Houghton Lake United Methodist Church. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christlerholdship.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved