Betty Mercer
Betty Mercer, 84, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Gladwin Nursing and Rehab Centre. She was born on September 22, 1935, the daughter of Josiah and Ida Mae (Pettit) Mercer in Lapeer County. She was the owner and operator of Highway Cafe in Manderson, Wyoming until her retirement.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stanley Muma of Gladwin, Nancy (Gary) Dull of Beaverton, Lois (Tom) Shirran of Wyoming, Debbie (Larry) Smith of Idaho, LeAnn Alcaraz of Wyoming, and Becky Claypool of Wyoming. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 grandchildren along with her brother, Roger "Sam" (Connie) Mercer of Beaverton.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Charles and Henry.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
