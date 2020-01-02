|
|
Betty Jean Oliver, age 85 of Gladwin, loving mother and grandmother passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Midland Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 7, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Eugene and Madeline (Anderson) Hill.
She married Anthony Joseph on April 16, 1953 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church. He predeceased her on Nov. 19, 1996. Betty was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After losing her eyesight in her earlier years, she was very proud of her accomplishments at the schools she attended for the blind, such as Hadley School for the Blind and the Helen Keller School for the Blind. She loved listening to the radio and going shopping but most of all spending time with her boys and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Oliver and Anthony (Belinda) Olivastri; grandchildren, Brandon (Jeni) Fromer, Alexis Harding, Cameron Oliver, Jessie Bovee and Cassidy Olivastri; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Caiden Fromer; as well as a dear friend Kelly Fruchey. She was predeceased by her husband and a granddaughter Morgan Olivastri.
Funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 noon from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. J. Marcell Portelli presiding with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends called at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 3, 2020