Beverly Ann Walters
1950 - 2020
Beverly Ann Walters, age 70, passed away November 29, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin after a very short illness. She was born on September 18, 1950 to the late Bessie E. Ritchie (Brushaber) and William C. Ritchie in Gladwin.
Bev loved being outdoors, golfing, gardening, camping, fishing, hunting on occasion, and was a very avid reader. She married Francis (Frank) "Sonny" Walters on November 9, 1968. Bev was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a loyal friend and will be missed by many.
Bev is survived by her sons, Troy (Georgette) Walters of Gladwin, Terry (Tessa) Walters of Fenton; grandchildren, Kyle, Maranda, Skyler, Jaycob, Jessica, Cayden and Layne; great-grandchildren, David, Urijah, Henry, and Madisyn; brothers, Gayle (Karen) Ritchie, Howard (Annette) Ritchie, Edwin Ritchie, Douglas (Sheila) Ritchie; sister, Diane (Tim Smith) Ritchie; and two sisters-in-law, Crystal (James) Gifford and Valerie (Michael) Woods.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; their son, Jeremy; and her brother, James.
A memorial service will be postponed until spring, when family and friends can have a gathering at the Butman Township Cemetery honoring her wishes to be rejoined with her husband and her son.
In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the Gladwin Youth Wrestling Program or a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Bev may you rest in peace! Your with Sonny now. I'll remember our days in Gladwin and the fun we had. Love you cuz
Sherry Maitland
Family
