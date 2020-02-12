|
Beverly Orrine Hooker passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9 of 2020, at the age of 85. She was born to the late Clarence Lennon and Coral Sutherland on November 9, 1934 in Gladwin, Michigan. On August 14, of 1954, Beverly married her beloved husband, Raymond Hooker, whom she'd been married to for 65 years.
Following in the footsteps of her Grandmother Ruby Wirtz and her mother Coral, she began her teaching career in the Ridge one room Schoolhouse. Beverly had a special talent for knitting and crocheting many items including doilies and Christmas stockings. She had a kind and caring heart, loved to cook for people and was known for her cinnamon rolls. Beverly loved spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hooker; daughter, Jill Powell; son, Brent (Lisa) Hooker; grandchildren, Ben Hooker, Maddie Hooker, Isaac Hooker, and Christopher (Emily) Powell; sister, Natalie Sullivan; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Raymond, and brother Mark (Emily) Lennon.
Arrangements were entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo MI, 49007. A memorial service will be held for Beverly at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Beverly to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 13, 2020