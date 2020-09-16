1/1
Beverly Svetcos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Svetcos, 80, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beverly was born March 3, 1940 the daughter of Floyd and Violet (Schnaidt) Meiers. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Svetcos on October 17, 1967, in Rochester. In her free time, Beverly loved bowling and paper tole, ceramics and figurines.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Daniel Svetcos of Gladwin; son, Kevin (Jenny) Svetcos of Colorado; two daughters, Susan Svetcos of Gladwin, Rebecca (Christopher) Sweeney of Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Liza Ozkay of California, David Canlas of California, Kory Svetcos of California, Gabriel Svetcos of Hawaii, SrA Taylor Svetcos USAF of Arizona, A1C Chelsea Svetcos USAF of Louisiana, Emily Svetcos of Texas, Dylan Sweeney of Wisconsin, and Nicholas Sweeney of Wisconsin; brother, John Meiers of Rochester.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Michigan. The family greeted guests beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved