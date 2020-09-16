Beverly Svetcos, 80, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beverly was born March 3, 1940 the daughter of Floyd and Violet (Schnaidt) Meiers. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel Svetcos on October 17, 1967, in Rochester. In her free time, Beverly loved bowling and paper tole, ceramics and figurines.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Daniel Svetcos of Gladwin; son, Kevin (Jenny) Svetcos of Colorado; two daughters, Susan Svetcos of Gladwin, Rebecca (Christopher) Sweeney of Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Liza Ozkay of California, David Canlas of California, Kory Svetcos of California, Gabriel Svetcos of Hawaii, SrA Taylor Svetcos USAF of Arizona, A1C Chelsea Svetcos USAF of Louisiana, Emily Svetcos of Texas, Dylan Sweeney of Wisconsin, and Nicholas Sweeney of Wisconsin; brother, John Meiers of Rochester.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services were conducted by Pastor James Krach on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Michigan. The family greeted guests beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin Michigan.

