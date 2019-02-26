Billy J. Chappel, 75, of Beaverton, formerly of Coleman, died with his family by his side, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born April 4, 1943 in Obion County, Tennessee, the son of the late Ivan and Lula Mae (McBride) Bailey. Billy J. Chappel married Patricia M. Freiburger, Sept. 28, 1968 in Wayne, Michigan. Bill served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was known as the Twig Carver, carving flowers out of Maple twigs that he would sell at craft shows throughout Michigan. Bill was an excellent cook and had owned a bakery in Coleman. His latest interest was building models of tall ships.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia of Beaverton; children, Cathy and Jeff Saylor of Beaverton, William and Melissa Chappel of Ireland, Thomas and Pepper Chappel of Coleman, Patricia and Steven Methner of Coleman, Christina and Ryan Haggart of Coleman; grandchildren, Kaleb, Raelynne, Will, Logan, Victoria, Sarah, Lee, Jave, Lillie; brother, Roy Chappel of Hawaii; sister, Brenda Roggenbuck of Florida.

Cremation has taken place. Donations may be directed to the or to the family.