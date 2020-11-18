Bonnie Renna (Burtch) Bechtel, 85, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Bonnie was born on October 5, 1935, the daughter of James and Beatrice (Groh) Burtch in Bentley. Bonnie married the love of her life, Ned Darrell Bechtel. They were happily married for 67 wonderful years. Together they loved camping and spending time with family. She loved cooking, baking, and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was involved in many activities of her church, the Community of Christ Church in Gladwin, such as Vacation Bible School, Women's Leader, and an Ordained Minister. Her life demonstrated love for God and fellow man.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Ned Bechtel; three sons, Darrell (Peggy) Bechtel, Bryce (Terri) Bechtel, and Russ (Mary) Bechtel; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice; son, Lonnie Bechtel.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are to be made according to the Community of Christ Church, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.