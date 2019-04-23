Bourke E. Lodewyk, of Bay City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 after an extended period of waning health. At the time of his passing he was 90 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dutch and Marion; his older brother, Paul; his sister, Gretchen; and is survived by his younger brother, Bruce.

Bourke graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1946 then attended, and graduated, from Michigan State University in 1950. After graduation he served in the U.S., Army from 1950 to 1952. Upon completion of his Army commitment he returned to Bay City to join his father as part of the Lodewyk Insurance Agency in the Bay City Bank Building. Throughout the years Bourke orchestrated the merger of other local insurance agencies with the Lodewyk Agency and in 1973 renamed the company as Independent Insurance Offices and moved locations to Kosciuszko Avenue (22nd Street). There, Bourke served as owner and CEO of the Independent Insurance Offices until his retirement in 1994.

In 1940 Bourke joined, and spent his lifetime, as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bay City. As an adult he served as an officer in the church, in several capacities. Perhaps his proudest achievement as a member of the church was serving as Scout Master and Cub Scout Master for many years, mentoring many of the young men of the congregation. As a young man, Bourke himself achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

On Jan. 20, 1951 Bourke married Shirley C. Lundy of Grand Rapids, MI. Together they had four children, Cynthia (Stephen) Sitar, Mark (Audrey) Lodewyk, Bradley (Jane) Lodewyk and Wade (Sara) Lodewyk. Shirley, his bride of more than 68 years, and all their children, survive Bourke. Bourke is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bourke was a passionate hunter and fisherman, but much more than that, a dedicated conservationist. His legacy will stand as the founder of a 240 acre conservation district in northern Michigan. Because of his vision, the ground he nurtured, the trees he planted, the flower and fauna he dearly cared for will exist for perpetuity, never to be developed.

At the request of Bourke, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Leslie Piper. Friends may call at the Gephart Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:30-7 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the Lodewyk family asks that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Little Traverse Conservancy, the administrators of Bourke's conservancy.

For online condolences www.GephartFuneralHome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary