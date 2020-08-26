Brent A. Mercer, 42, of Gladwin, passed away on August 22, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4, 1978, the son of Daniel and Sherry (Dell) Mercer in Midland. On April 8, 2000, he was united in marriage to Melinda "Mindy" Mishler. He was employed as an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local 692 in Bay City. Brent loved to hunt, fish, cook, and especially spend time with his family and beloved dog, Piper!
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Mindy Mercer of Gladwin; children, Hunter and Cassiday Mercer; mother and step-father, Sherry (Ron) Sohn of Gaylord; father, Daniel Mercer of Gladwin; in-laws, Joe and Sue Mishler of Sanford; sister, Jen (John) Kukla of Essexville; step-sisters, Krista (Jake) Minott of Indiana and Kalli (Patrick) Spehar of Wixom; brothers-in-law, Adam (Amanda) Mishler of Zeeland and Kurt (Erin) Mishler of Zeeland; grandmothers, Shirley Pfund and Patricia Mercer both of Gladwin, Marilyn Dell of Beaverton; grandparents, Helen (Jim) Mason of Gladwin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Henry Mercer and Kenneth Dell.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on September 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. Memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.