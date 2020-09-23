Brian Patrick Hetherington of Camarillo, CA passed away peacefully from cancer at his father's home on September 12, 2020, with his father, Pat and close friend, Rebecca at his side. He was 53 years old and born on December 13, 1966.

He is survived by his father, Patrick of Thousand Oaks, CA; mother, Marsha Hetherington of Sedona, Arizona; sister, Jennette Wolfe, brother, Gregory Hetherington; several nieces and nephews and his dear friend , Rebecca Price.

He received his B.S. Degree in Computer Science and Philosophy at the University of Santa Barbara. He also was a Certified Novel Engineer (CNE) and held several other certifications related to computer science. He was employed and loved by the City of Thousand Oaks as their Information Technology Manager of Water Management, where he was responsible for computerizing water management systems by completely changing the way Public Works computer applications runs government water systems. Brian was a confident and knowledgeable man. He was well respected for his talents of systems analysis and incredible problem solving and relationship skills.

Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. No memorial service will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store