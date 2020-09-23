1/
Brian Patrick Hetherington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Patrick Hetherington of Camarillo, CA passed away peacefully from cancer at his father's home on September 12, 2020, with his father, Pat and close friend, Rebecca at his side. He was 53 years old and born on December 13, 1966.
He is survived by his father, Patrick of Thousand Oaks, CA; mother, Marsha Hetherington of Sedona, Arizona; sister, Jennette Wolfe, brother, Gregory Hetherington; several nieces and nephews and his dear friend , Rebecca Price.
He received his B.S. Degree in Computer Science and Philosophy at the University of Santa Barbara. He also was a Certified Novel Engineer (CNE) and held several other certifications related to computer science. He was employed and loved by the City of Thousand Oaks as their Information Technology Manager of Water Management, where he was responsible for computerizing water management systems by completely changing the way Public Works computer applications runs government water systems. Brian was a confident and knowledgeable man. He was well respected for his talents of systems analysis and incredible problem solving and relationship skills.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. No memorial service will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved