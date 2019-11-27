|
|
Bruce E. Coverdill passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at MidMichigan Regional Hospital in Gladwin, at age 77. He was born Nov. 23, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Fred and Irene (Roy) Coverdill. Bruce married Lisa Scott and she survives him.
He was employed with General Motors in Pontiac and Flint as a supervisor from 1966 to 1996. Bruce was also a Police Officer for Linden and Argentine Township from 1983 to 2006, where he enjoyed helping others in the community.
Surviving besides his wife Lisa are two daughters, Christine (Stephen) Grzemkowski and Kimberly (Reginald) Hoskins; two grandsons, Stephen Grzemkowski Jr. and Joshua Hoskins; one sister, Deloris (Roger) Smith; and one brother, Bob (Nancy) Coverdill. Bruce was predeceased by one brother, William Coverdill; and two sisters, Gloria Anderson and Winifred McClure.
Lisa would like to express a special thank you to Donna and Randy Cassaday and their family at Cassaday AFC Home for the wonderful care they had given Bruce.
Cremation has taken place. No services will be held at Squires Funeral Home. www.squiresfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019