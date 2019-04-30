C W "Dub" Paxton passed away on April 10, 2019 at his home in Arvada, CO. Dub was born in Beaverton, Michigan on Dec. 12, 1920. He moved with his parents, Dempster and Mabel Paxton, and their large family to Gladwin, Michigan early in his childhood. He lived there until he was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1942. He served in World War II for three years and returned to Gladwin after the war. He attended General Motors Institute and Western Michigan University where he specialized in metallurgical and electrical engineering.

Deb met Elenore "Mike" Lechner in Gladwin and they were married in Gladwin on Sept. 7, 1946. He built a home in Gladwin and worked for Dow Corning in Midland in Research & Development. Dub and Mike had four children while living in Gladwin. Later his sales career took the family to Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL and to St. Louis, MO. He retired from Dow Corning after 35 years of service, and moved to Arvada (Denver), Colorado. He enjoyed golf and traveling during his retirement years.

Dub is survived by his wife, Elenore of Arvada, CO; his son, Brent Paxton and his wife Cathy in Arvada, CO; his daughter, Debra Paxton of Keene, NH; his son, Bruce Paxton of Thornton, CO; his son, Jeff Paxton of Normal, IL; as well as two grandchildren, Kole Paxton of Tempe, AZ, Cathleen Grady of Peoria, IL; and a great-grand-daughter, Elleanna Grady.

Services were held for C W Paxton in Arvada, CO on April 15. The family will travel to Gladwin for a graveside service later in the summer. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019