Candace McCoy, 58, of Beaverton, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1961, the daughter of Douglas Oomen and Darleen Foster in San Antonio, Texas. On August 20, 1993, she was united in marriage to Michael McCoy in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 2018. She was with her husband co-owner and operator of M & M Drywall of Beaverton. Candace was also employed for many years as a para-pro and kitchen aid for Beaverton Rural Schools. Her hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. She was a member of Albright Shores Eagles Auxiliary 3655.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dustin (Missy) McCoy of Seattle, WA, Jennifer McCoy of Beaverton, William (Michelle) McCoy of Beaverton, and Courtney McCoy of Beaverton; grandson, Samual McCoy; mother, Darleen (Milton) Bowman of Beaverton; sister, Karmen Oomen of Tulsa, OK; brother, Kevin Oomen of Beaverton. She is preceded in death by her husband.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 6 p.m. at the Albright Shores Eagles 3655, Beaverton, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2020