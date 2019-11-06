Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kareus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Kareus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Kareus Obituary
Carl Kareus, 61, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He was born on April 11, 1958, the son of Kenneth and Carolyn (Southwell) Kareus in Midland. He was a graduate of Dow High in Midland and later moved to Gladwin. Carl was a jack of all trades, but was a skilled carpenter and welder. He was meticulous in his craft and was proud of his work. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Kathleen Fogus of Beaverton along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brett Kareus; parents; sister, Carrie Ann Kareus. Memorial Services for Carl will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokotovichfuner alhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -