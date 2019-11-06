|
Carl Kareus, 61, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. He was born on April 11, 1958, the son of Kenneth and Carolyn (Southwell) Kareus in Midland. He was a graduate of Dow High in Midland and later moved to Gladwin. Carl was a jack of all trades, but was a skilled carpenter and welder. He was meticulous in his craft and was proud of his work. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Kathleen Fogus of Beaverton along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brett Kareus; parents; sister, Carrie Ann Kareus. Memorial Services for Carl will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokotovichfuner alhome.com.
