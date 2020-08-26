1/1
Carl Randel Malott
Carl Randel Malott of Beaverton MI, formerly of Clio MI, was born in Judsonia, AR, on January 23, 1945, was called home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. Carl was a loving father and husband and took great pride in being "Bumpa." Carl was not a man of many words but he touched the hearts of everyone he knew. In his free time he enjoyed tinkering in his shop, hunting, and winning tournaments with his daughter Angela.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary; his fur babies, Ruby and Brandi; daughters, Angela Malott and Phillip, Tammy Parker and Kenny, Debbie Justice and Scott, Melissa Swanson and Matt; son, Tyler Harvey; grandkids, Noah, Aiden, Ryan, and Megyn; brothers-in-law, Brian Harvey, Bruce Harvey and Paula, Dave Harvey and Kay. Preceded in death by mother, Ruby; father, Frank; and brother, Frank Wayne.
In lieu of flowers and arrangements, please feel free to donate to the family in this time of need. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
