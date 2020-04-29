|
|
Carla Kay Ramsey, 62, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 17, 1957, the daughter of Ronald and Elaine (Workman) Ramsey in Lansing. She was a dog groomer who had a passion for loving animals.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Ronald Ramsey of Vermontville; siblings, Dave Ramsey of Dimondale, Teresa (Rod) Hall of Durand, Cindy Dietz of Dallas, TX, and Randy (Mary) Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elaine; brother, Steven Ramsey; step-mother, Kay Ramsey.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 29, 2020