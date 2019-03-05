Carol M. Clark, 81, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Gladwin on June 22, 1937, the daughter of Chuck and Elsie (White) Dicken. On June 15, 1956 she married Gerald "Joe" Clark in Gladwin. Carol graduated Valedictorian of Gladwin High School Class of 1955. She resided in Gladwin County through her lifetime. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and antiquing. She was a very proud grandmother and loved to watch her grandchildren in their sporting events. She was the center of the family, always entertaining kids, grandkids, and great grandkids for holidays throughout the years.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her loving husband of 62 wonderful years, Joe Clark of Gladwin; three daughters, Cindy McLeod of Gladwin, Kate Lake also of Gladwin, and Jennifer (Jeff) Brushaber of Hope. She was blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren, Angela, Kristopher, Joshua, Benjamin, Kailyn, Zachary, Dominic, Nikole, Samuel and Kean; six precious great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Elijah, Adam, Tyler, Tianna and Sloane. She will be dearly missed by her brothers, Al Dicken of Cross Village, Frank Dicken of Saginaw, Mike Dicken of Iron Mountain, and Chuck Dicken of Gladwin; sisters, Patricia Cambridge of Houghton Lake, Nancy Allen of Saginaw, and Becky Arkin of Eugene, Oregon; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patty Lynn Clark; parents, Chuck and Elsie Dicken.

Memorial Mass will be conducted by Fr. Marcel Portelli on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers are asked to consider Mid Michigan Home Care. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary