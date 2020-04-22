|
Carol Ann Temple, age 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, April 1, 2020 at the McLaren Central Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). Carol was born March 30, 1950. Daughter of Irene June Beech Grove and Basil Wright Grove. She had been a nurse and member of CMCH for more than 45 years. She was dedicated to her job and patients every minute she was there, and never second guessed making her opinion heard. Carol was an animal lover and took pride and joy in her cat, Bella.
She enjoyed watching movies, drawing, feeding birds and squirrels in her free time and most of all, spending time with her family. Carol was the strongest person you would ever meet to those around her, and inspired many. She kept her friends near and dear to her heart and always wanted the best for those close to her. Her determination and dedication followed her all the way through.
She is survived by her one son, Micheal Ray Temple (Mt. Pleasant); daughter-in-law, Rochelle Marie Herber-Temple (Mt. Pleasant); and one granddaughter, Aubree Maria Temple (Mt.Pleasant). She is preceded in death by her father, Basil Wright Grove (Gladwin); mother, Irene June Beech Grove (Gladwin); sister, Paula Kay Grove (Gladwin); and brother, SGT Kenneth Arnold Grove (Gladwin). Carol was truly one of a kind and touched many people's hearts. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020