Carole Anne Clayton, 79, of Gladwin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. She was born on Sept. 2, 1940, the daughter of Ulysses and Helen (Harper) Drouillard in Windsor, Canada. On July 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to her true love, Gordon Clayton in Birmingham, Michigan. She was employed by Kelly Services in Troy working in human relations. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sugar Springs Artist Guild and Gadabouts Woman's Association. One of her favorite hobbies was playing mahjong with family and friends. She was so proud to become an American Citizen in the early 1960's and even prouder of her family and being married for over 59 wonderful years to her husband. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gordon Clayton of Gladwin; son, Terry (Cindy) Clayton of Clawson; daughter, Lori (Duane) Hock of Parma; grandsons, Patrick, Jamie and Bennett; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Hunter); one great-grandchild, Mason and one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Myrna (Doug) Filter of Grand Rapids; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ken Drouillard.
Funeral mass for Mrs. Clayton were conducted by Fr. J. Marcel Portelli on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019