Carole Randle was flown into Heaven, Thursday, October 29, surrounded by family. She was born March 15, 1948, to Bernise and Ruth Moore. In 1970, she married Donald Randle, her best friend for life. She was a proud graduate of Central Michigan University with a degree in education. Carole was employed by the Department of Social Services in Midland County for five years and then taught for Beaverton Rural Schools for 25 years.
She enjoyed acting and singing for many years participating in numerous plays and musicals with Gladwin Area Friends of the Theater. Carole was active in the church and enjoyed signing for the deaf. Her interests also included storytelling. She loved performing for various clubs and organizations as well as in schools. She was a member of the Mid Michigan Area Storytellers. Carole also volunteered at the Beaverton Activity Center and loved greeting people while reuniting with friends.
She loved spending time with family and looked forward to family trips. Camping was always enjoyable and she and Don spent lots of time traveling our state and country. Together they spent parts of three winters in Florida. They also traveled to Germany numerous times to visit friends Carole had made as an exchange student in 1966.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Don; sons, Ben (Michele), Bryan (Jen); and grandchildren, Emma (Alex), Matthew, Allie, Mason, Brayden, Brenna, and Aubrie. Also surviving is her brother, Don (Eileen) Moore; and sister, Rhea (Eldon) Eldred.
Memorial services for Carole have been postponed and will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.