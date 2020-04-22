|
Carolee (Carol) Urbain, 87, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Gladwin. She was born on November 4, 1932, the daughter of Anthony and Dorothy (Schmidt) Petrucci in Detroit. She was united in marriage to her true love Henry Urbain on September 23, 1950. He preceded her in death in December of 2007. Carol was very caring and loved helping others. She and Henry delivered meals on wheels for 18 years. They moved to Sugar Springs over 30 years ago (from Roseville) where they had many friends and enjoyed various activities in the Sugar Springs community. Carol has lived in Gladwin since her husband's death in 2007.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vicki Urbain of Gladwin, Carrie (Pat) Wallag of Topinabee, and Keith Urbain of Harrison Twp.; beloved grandchildren, Melissa and Kyle Urbain; siblings, Tony Petrucci, Sandy Feleccia, Peggy Welch, and Debbie Peltier; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020