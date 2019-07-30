|
Carolyn Hope Kareus, 85, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Carolyn was born on July 1, 1934, the daughter of William and Carrie (Bodie) Southwell in Gladwin, Michigan. After graduating high school she continued her education receiving her bachelor's in education from Central Michigan University and her master's in education from Michigan State University. On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to her true love, Kenneth Kareus in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She was an elementary teacher, employed by Midland Public Schools until her retirement. Carolyn was a member of the Gladwin Eagles Auxillary 3292 and the Molokai Woman's Club in Florida. Her hobbies included golfing, playing cards, cooking and traveling the world.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Carl J. Kareus of Gladwin; daughter, Kathleen Marie Fogus of Midland; grandchildren, Kenneth (Nicole) Fogus of Midland and Timothy (Savanna) Fogus of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Haven, Robin, Ezra and Letty. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Carrie Kareus; grandson, Brett Kareus; brothers, Grenval, Ron and Vance Southwell: and significant other, Leo Asch. Memorial Services honoring Mrs. Kareus will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be used according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019