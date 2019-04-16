|
Carolyn (Cookie) Marie Anderson, of Gladwin, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 71. She is survived by her children, Ann (Jim) Schaeffer of Farwell, Dianne (Bobbie) Harris of Harrison, Stanley Farison of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Eddie Anderson of Harrison.
Carolyn is also survived by two brothers and one sister, Marion (Lori) Yats of Midland, Chester (Loraine) Yats of Coleman, and Janice Saylor of Mt. Pleasant; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carolyn had 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Edwin Anderson; and her parents George and Ruth Yats.
Carolyn enjoyed crafting, bowling, cake decorating, and driving the Amish. Her biggest love, though, was helping her friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1004 N. McEwan, Clare, Michigan. A luncheon at the church will follow.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019