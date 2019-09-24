|
Catherine Estelle (Norton) Lemke, 78, of Kingsford, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019 at ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingsford.
Cathy was born July 2, 1941 in Alpena, MI to Marvin and Sally (Hopson) Norton and grew up in Gladwin, MI, graduating from Gladwin Rural Agricultural School in 1959.
Cathy married David Lemke on May 12, 1962 in Gladwin, MI. Cathy and Dave, along with their children Sally and Jeff, moved to Iron Mountain in 1969 when Dave received a transfer to the Michigan State Police post in Iron Mountain. Cathy worked at JC Penney and then for many years as an assistant at Franks Chiropractic. A life-long Episcopalian, Cathy was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Cathy had many interests including reading, sports, and nature. Over the years, she enjoyed motorcycling with Dave, mystery novels from the library, and Friday night fish fries with friends. She was an avid Lion and Spartan fan, and especially enjoyed March Madness. She took pleasure in watching the bluebirds return each year to the birdhouses she and Dave tended, and spoiling their cat. But more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and attending their graduations, sporting events, recitals, and plays. Whether it be by choosing a unique Christmas ornament or baking a favorite treat, Cathy made sure each of her children and grandchildren felt special.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Lemke; their children, Sally Lemke of Oak Park, IL and Jeffrey (Patty) Lemke of Cary IL: their five grandchildren, Adam Lemke-Bell, Charlie Lemke-Bell, Mitchell Lemke, Lucy Lemke, and Gavin Lemke; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Sally Norton; brother, William Norton; and sister, Judith Neely.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain. A graveside internment service will be held on a future date at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almost Home Animal Shelter in Quinnesec.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 25, 2019