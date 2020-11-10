1/
Cecilia Hughes
Cecilia Hughes, 72, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1948, the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Mader in Saginaw. Cecilia was most recently a blackjack dealer for Soaring Eagle Casino. Before working for the casino, Cecilia was a caretaker, working for several nursing homes, and loved her job taking care of the elderly. Five years ago, Cecilia was blessed to be united in marriage to Robert Hughes in Beaverton. She had several hobbies including, crocheting, knitting, cards, reading, and bowling. She loved her family deeply and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Hughes; children, Thomas (Piper) Graham, Joseph (fiance, Cari Cole) Graham, and Christine (Shannon) Seawood; six grandchildren, Zackery, Riley, Amy Graham, Taylor Carlton, Brooke and Callie Tracy. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles (Robin) Mader, Lawrence (Sandra) Mader, Mary Loy Creller, and Paula Clements. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services for Cecilia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuenralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
