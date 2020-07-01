Chad Marvin Earl Coppola
Chad Marvin Earl Coppola, 24, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on September 29, 1995 the son of Andy and Cathy (Willis) Coppola in Midland. Chad was a lifetime resident of Gladwin County, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and really anything to do with the outdoors. He had a passion for all types of sports. He worked for Local Union 1098 out of Saginaw.
Chad is survived by his significant other, Chelsey Simons of Beaverton; children, Noah and Conar; mother, Cathy Coppola and Rick Marshall of Beaverton; father, Andy Coppola and Nancy Dixon of Beaverton; brother, Andrew (Kayla) Coppola of Beaverton; sister, Jennifer Coppola and Scott Ritchie of Sterling Heights; and brother, Nick Willis and Cassie Taylor of Beaverton. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carol Willis of Midland; nieces, Gianna, Cecilia, Serenity; nephew, Henry; along with many extended family and friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Beaverton, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

