Charles Albert Chase, 81, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 12, 1938, the son of William and Katherine (Defer) Chase in St. Clair Shores. Charles was a wood model maker in the automotive industry. When he wasn't working, he loved being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Charles Jeffery and Gregory James (Kathryn); along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Deslover and Kathy Sugg; one brother, William (Bill) Chase. A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 8, 2020