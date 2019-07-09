Charles (Chuck) Donald McClure, 75, of Gladwin, MI, beloved husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, suddenly passed on June 15, 2019. He was born on Aug. 15, 1943, to Charles and Norma (Gutzmer) McClure in St. Charles, MI. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1961 and continued his education at Michigan State University, graduating with a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering in 1965. He loved to snow ski and settled for a couple of years in Park City, Utah, where he was a professional ski patrolman. He enjoyed a career as a Chemical Engineer for Morton International, living in the midwest and Louisiana and then moving back to Michigan, until his retirement in 1998.

He was united in marriage to Illenna (Watterson) in December 2000. After retirement, he continued freelancing as a Chemical Engineer before again retiring and settling in Sugar Springs Community in Gladwin County. He enjoyed his travels throughout the state of Michigan, including to his property in northern Michigan, where he would be caught gazing at Michigan's most beautiful sceneries. His passions included anything that took him to the lake: boating, water skiing, riding Wave Runners, and spending time with family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Illenna McClure; daughter, Corinne "Coco" (Ken) Mentell of Louisville, KY; son, Cyle (Rebekah) McClure of Holland, MI; grandchildren, Taylor and Scarlett McClure; step-children, Vanessa (Chris) Backhaus, Brandon (Melissa) Hamilton, Clint (Sheryl) Hamilton; nine step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Connie (Ron) Judd; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Norma.

Memorial visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. with dinner fellowship to follow which will be held July 14, 2019, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2336 M-61, Gladwin, MI. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 10, 2019