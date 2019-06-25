Mr. Clore, 67, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home with his loving family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in West Branch on Oct. 23, 1951 to the late Charles and Mary (Vaughan) Clore. He married the former Terry Switzer on Feb. 10, 1973 at the Gladwin First United Methodist Church, she survives him. Charles was retired from CSX Railroad and a devoted member of the Gladwin United Methodist Church and the Men's Life Group.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and supported the Pheasants Forever in the area. He enjoyed his retirement with operating his backhoe on projects for himself and others, like working on food plots. He also did some real estate investing and beekeeping. The greatest joy was being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years and their daughters, Kelli and Bryan Cassiday, Lyndsay and Skip Schipper and Brandi and Tony Johnson; grandchildren, Brooke Eric, Kyle, Jacob, Taylor, Mason, Blake and Brady; his siblings, Cal Clore, Cliff and Chris Clore and Peggy and Ray Weathers.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. from the Gladwin First United Methodist Church with Pastor Carmen Cook presiding with burial in McClure Cemetery. Family was present at the Church on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. to greet family and friends. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Gladwin First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary