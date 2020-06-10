Cheryl A. McCulloch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl A. McCulloch, 64, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on November 8, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Rosa Ann (Fetterolf) Cronk in Midland. On September 21, 1973, she was united in marriage to her true love Dennis McCulloch in Gladwin. She was active in Gladwin County 4-H for many years. One of her favorite hobbies included any kind of car racing.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Dennis McCulloch of Gladwin; daughters, Corey (Jeremy) Cuddie of Gladwin and Carrie McCulloch (Jon McNeil) of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with three grandchildren, Javan, Jacob, and Rylie. She is also survived by her mother, Rosie Cronk of Gladwin; and sister, Violet (Terry) Gilbert of Gladwin. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved