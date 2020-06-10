Cheryl A. McCulloch, 64, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on November 8, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Rosa Ann (Fetterolf) Cronk in Midland. On September 21, 1973, she was united in marriage to her true love Dennis McCulloch in Gladwin. She was active in Gladwin County 4-H for many years. One of her favorite hobbies included any kind of car racing.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Dennis McCulloch of Gladwin; daughters, Corey (Jeremy) Cuddie of Gladwin and Carrie McCulloch (Jon McNeil) of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with three grandchildren, Javan, Jacob, and Rylie. She is also survived by her mother, Rosie Cronk of Gladwin; and sister, Violet (Terry) Gilbert of Gladwin. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Dennis McCulloch of Gladwin; daughters, Corey (Jeremy) Cuddie of Gladwin and Carrie McCulloch (Jon McNeil) of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with three grandchildren, Javan, Jacob, and Rylie. She is also survived by her mother, Rosie Cronk of Gladwin; and sister, Violet (Terry) Gilbert of Gladwin. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.