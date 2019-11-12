|
|
Christopher John Cornwell, 57, passed away peacefully with his dear friend Tim to comfort him during his journey home on Nov. 3, 2019. Chris loved a good fight. Scrappy as a child, with a nickname of "Frantic Freddy", he grew into a dignified man who encompassed patience, endurance, and generosity towards all who knew him.
He lived his life with honor and grace serving our country in the Army and managing the consequences of his treatment for cancer. A fight that he won! Chris loved camp fires with a cold beer, friends and family. To all that knew him, a good cup of coffee was a necessity, as his grandfather Robert said, "to start his heart" for the day and keep it running.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Cornwell; mother, Patricia Cornwell; and brother, Joseph Cornwell. He is survived by family and friends who loved him dearly and will miss him terribly.
There will be a celebration of Chris' life in Gladwin, Michigan in the spring of 2020. Donations may be given to the in his honor.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 13, 2019