Claude W. Stiller Jr.
Claude W. Stiller Jr., 80, of Beaverton, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on October 27, 1940, the son of Claude Sr. and Josephine (Padgett) Stiller in Ludington. Claude was united in marriage to his true love, Dorothy (Gaston) Randall in July of 1986. They have been blessed with 34 wonderful years of marriage. Claude was employed by Beaverton Rural Schools as a teacher until his retirement in 1997, after 33 years of service. Claude enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter for duck and deer.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Dorothy Stiller of Beaverton; children, Barbara (Steve) Anderjack of Camden, SC, Ken Randall of Burton, Tony (Kim) Randall of Whitmore Lake, and Loren (Karen) Randall of West Lafayette, IN. His children blessed him with 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (Diane) Stiller of Beaverton; nieces, LeeAnne and RoxAnne Stiller; and great-nephew, Hunter Augustine.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Marcia Jensen.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
